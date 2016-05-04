May 4 Blackpearl Resources Inc :

* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue c$13 million

* Blackpearl resources inc says q1 production averaged 9,166 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, an 11% increase compared to q1 2015 volumes

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016,

