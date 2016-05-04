BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Blackpearl Resources Inc :
* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue c$13 million
* Blackpearl resources inc says q1 production averaged 9,166 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, an 11% increase compared to q1 2015 volumes
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016,
* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: