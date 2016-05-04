BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc
* Heritage-Crystal Crystal Clean, Inc. announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $78.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: