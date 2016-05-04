BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Artesian Resources Corp
* Artesian resources corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $18.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: