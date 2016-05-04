May 4 Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"with exception of mild weather, results were in-line with our expectations allowing us to reaffirm our 2016 earnings guidance."