BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
May 4 United Community Bancorp Inc
* United Community Bancorp reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly net interest income $10.1 million versus $9.5 million
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall