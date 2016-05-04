BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Essential Energy Services Ltd :
* Essential Energy Services announces first quarter results and suspends the quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue fell 56 percent to c$30.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.43
* Says has suspended corporation's dividend until further notice
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing