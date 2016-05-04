BRIEF-Ability reports Q4 loss per share $0.16
* Ability Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Gannett responds to Tribune Publishing Company's May 4, 2016 rejection of all cash, premium proposal
* Gannett co inc says intends to solicit "withhold" votes in order to advance shareholders' interests
* Gannett responds to tribune publishing company's may 4, 2016 rejection of all-cash, premium proposal
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations