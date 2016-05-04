BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Alon Usa Partners Lp
* Alon USA Partners reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average about 74,000 barrels per day for q2 & 73,000 barrels per day for FY 2016
* Results were negatively impacted by depressed crack spreads, narrow crude differentials, planned downtime at big spring refinery
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: