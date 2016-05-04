May 4 Alon Usa Partners Lp

* Alon USA Partners reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average about 74,000 barrels per day for q2 & 73,000 barrels per day for FY 2016

* Results were negatively impacted by depressed crack spreads, narrow crude differentials, planned downtime at big spring refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)