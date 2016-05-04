May 4 Energy Recovery Inc

* Energy recovery reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $11.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $12.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 product gross margin increased by 660 basis points to 63.4% in q1 of 2016, compared to 56.8% in q1 of 2015