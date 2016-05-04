BRIEF-American Electric Power Company says seeking offers for supply of powder river basin coal
* American Electric Power Company Inc - is seeking offers for supply of powder river basin coal to one or more of its generating stations
May 4 Xtreme Drilling And Coil Services Corp
* Reports 1st quarter 2016 financial and operating results and appointment of director
* Q1 revenue c$35.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.5 million
* Q1 net loss per share $0.04
* Appointed Colin Burnett, of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, to be a member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* American Electric Power Company Inc - is seeking offers for supply of powder river basin coal to one or more of its generating stations
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is "likely," a spokesman said on Tuesday.