BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Lexington Realty Trust Says Tightening 2016 Company Ffo Guidance To An Expected Range Of $1.03
* Lexington realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $111.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.08
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $1.08 per share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.