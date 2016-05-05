May 5 Quanta Services Inc
* Quanta services reports 2016 first quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to
$1.81 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.50 from
continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from
continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion
* Q1 revenue $1.71 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* On track to achieve full year outlook diluted EPS from
continuing operations of $0.13
* Says expects revenues for full year 2016 to range between
$7.5 billion and $8.0 billion
* Quarter-End backlog increases to $10.1 billion
