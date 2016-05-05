May 5 Littelfuse Inc
* Littelfuse reports first quarter results
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.49 excluding
items
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.85
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $265 million to $277 million
* Q1 sales $219.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says capital expenditures for full year 2016 are expected
to be in range of $40 to $45 million for core business
* Capital expenditures for polyswitch business and related
integration activities are expected to be between $10 and $12
million for 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $251.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Our full year 2016 view of core business remains
unchanged from our February earnings call"
