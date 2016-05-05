BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declared Q2 2016 dividend of $0.26 per common share
* "Continue to expect that our full-year earnings will exceed our current annualized dividend level" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.