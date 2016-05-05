BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Essent Group Ltd :
* Essent Group Ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net premiums earned for Q1 were $94.4 million, compared to $75.0 million in Q1 of 2015.
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.