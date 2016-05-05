BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 New Senior Investment Group Inc
* New senior announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.31
* Qtrly total NOI of $57.3 million compared to $39.6 million for 1Q'15, a 45% increase
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.