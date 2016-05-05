May 5 Comstock Mining Inc
* Comstock mining announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Plans on selling non-core, non-mining related lands and
buildings, resulting in expected net proceeds of at least $5
million
* Total long-term debt and capital lease obligations at
marchâ 31, 2016, were $10.8 million as compared to $13.3 million
at december 31, 2015
* "production during 2016 is currently limited to processing
of existing leach pad materials"
* Also plans on selling surface mining equipment, no longer
required in mine plans, valued at up to over $3 million
