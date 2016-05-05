May 5 Comstock Mining Inc

* Comstock mining announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Plans on selling non-core, non-mining related lands and buildings, resulting in expected net proceeds of at least $5 million

* Total long-term debt and capital lease obligations at marchâ 31, 2016, were $10.8 million as compared to $13.3 million at december 31, 2015

* "production during 2016 is currently limited to processing of existing leach pad materials"

* Also plans on selling surface mining equipment, no longer required in mine plans, valued at up to over $3 million