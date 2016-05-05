BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Store Capital Corp
* Store Capital announces first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue rose 38.7 percent to $85.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.60 to $1.63
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises 2016 acquisition volume guidance; narrows 2016 AFFO per share guidance
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.