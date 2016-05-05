May 5 Avon Reports First
* Quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing
operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue fell 16 percent to $1.3 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Deconsolidated its venezuela business as of march 31, 2016
due to continued lack of exchangeability of venezuelan currency
* Company expects pre-tax annualized cost savings of
approximately $350 million after three years due to
transformation plan announced in jan
* Changed its reportable segments to now be: europe, middle
east & africa; south latin america; north latin america; and
asia pacific
* Qtrly south latin america revenue $426.4 million, down 28
percent
* Sees estimated $200 million from supply chain reductions
and an estimated $150 million from other cost reductions due to
transformation plan
* Qtrly north latin america revenue $204.7 million, down 11
percent
