May 5 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.24
* Q1 revenue $816.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $795 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.37
* Now expects full-year adjusted segment profit to increase
8%, up from previously issued 7%
* All other 2016 guidance remains unchanged
* Updated outlook for 2016 due to stronger than expected
advertising pricing, continued positive ratings from us networks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)