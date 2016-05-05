BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Apollo Global Management Llc :
* Apollo Global Management, Llc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.19; q1 economic net loss $0.18/share
* Qtrly total assets under management ("aum") of $172.5 billion
* $4.6 billion of capital inflows in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.