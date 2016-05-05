May 5 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp
* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports first
quarter 2016 results
* Took steps to significantly reduce costs in segment during
q1 2016
* For full year 2016, partnership anticipates total capital
expenditures between $125.0 million and $150.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $685.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* To reduce costs, co made series of targeted workforce
reductions
* Qtrly net loss per unit $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $713.0 million versus $1,018.6 million
