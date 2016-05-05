May 5 Monster Worldwide Inc
* Monster worldwide reports first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $159.9
million
* For q2 of 2016, company expects cash ebitda to be in range
of $13 million to $18 million
* Non-Gaap earnings per share for q2 of 2016 is expected to
be in range of break-even to $0.04
* Expects year-over-year revenue growth in low-to-mid single
digits at constant rates in q4 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
