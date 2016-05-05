May 5 Albany Molecular Research Inc :

* AMRI to acquire Euticals in a strategic transaction that expands its API development and manufacturing business

* Deal for $358 million

* Transaction expected to be accretive to AMRI's 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS

* Entered debt financing commitments for amounts that are expected to be sufficient to provide funds necessary to consummate transaction

* 7 million shares of AMRI shares to be issued in connection with deal will be offered, sold outside u.s. To lauro 57

* Expects to finance transaction through seller note of $63 million and also in cash

* AMRI expects to generate operational synergies of $13 to $15 million over next three years

* On pro forma basis including synergies, full year 2017 revenue is forecast to exceed $750 million