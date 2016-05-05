May 5 Snc-lavalin Group Inc
* Lavalin reports continued earnings improvement in q1 2016
and record order backlog of $13.4 billion underpins fiscal year
outlook
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.81
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue c$1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.15
billion
* Diversified revenue backlog increased at end of march 2016
to a record of $13.4 billion
* "continue to expect that oil & gas and power segments will
be main contributors to net income"
* Lavalin group inc - targeting to deliver an annualized
adjusted e&c ebitda margin of 7% in 2017
* 2016 outlook maintained
* Expect that infrastructure & construction sub-segment will
return to full year profitability in 2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.38
