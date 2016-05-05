May 5 Conifex Timber Inc
* Conifex announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Revenues totalling $99.5 million in q1 of 2016, up17% over
same quarter last year
* Revenue from conifex produced lumber was $57.0 million in
q1 of 2016, a decline of 3% from previous quarter
* Currently expect u.s. Market to continue its gradual
recovery in both housing and repair and remodelling sectors in
2016
* In 2016, expect sales volume to china to remain similar to
q1 2016 levels and anticipate slight improvement in pricing in
q2
