May 5 Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera capital reports first quarter 2016 results
* Assets under management were $98.0 billion as at march 31,
2016 , representing an increase of $7.1 billion
* Qtrly total revenues $66.3 million versus $58 million
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per share of $0.30 (including
one-time net gain on asset sales of $0.10 per share)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.21, revenue view c$66.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
