May 5 Physicians Realty Trust

* Physicians realty trust reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

* Physicians realty trust says total revenue for q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $44.1 million, an increase of 80%

* Physicians realty trust says expects to acquire between $1 billion and $1.25 billion of total real estate investments in 2016

* Qtrly FFO per common share and op unit $0.19

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04