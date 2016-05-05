BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
May 5 Physicians Realty Trust
* Physicians realty trust reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
* Physicians realty trust says total revenue for q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $44.1 million, an increase of 80%
* Physicians realty trust says expects to acquire between $1 billion and $1.25 billion of total real estate investments in 2016
* Qtrly FFO per common share and op unit $0.19
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)