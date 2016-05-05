May 5 Claude Resources Inc
* Claude generates adjusted net earnings of $9.1 million in
q1
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gold production of 20,672 ounces
* Qtrly revenue $34 million versus $26.2 million
* Q1 gold revenue of $34.0 million was 30% higher than $26.2
million reported in q1 of 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* In 2016, seabee gold operation is expected to produce
between 65,000 and 72,000 ounces of gold
* 2016 unit cash costs and all-in sustaining costs expected
to be consistent with those from 2015
