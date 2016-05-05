May 5 Vonage Holdings Corp :
* Vonage Holdings Corp to acquire Nexmo Inc, second largest
cpaas company globally
* Remaining $35 million of $230 million purchase price is in
form of restricted cash and restricted stock
* Vonage holdings corp says deal valued at $230 million
* Nexmo shareholders will receive consideration of $230
million , with an additional earn-out opportunity of up to $20
million
* Of consideration, $195 million will be paid at close,
consisting of a minimum of $159 million of cash and a maximum of
$36 million in stock
* Financing acquisition through a combination of cash on
hand and revolver capacity
