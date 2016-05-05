May 5 Cablevision Systems Corp

* Cablevision systems corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $1.641 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.64 billion

* Due to pending acquisition by altice and terms of merger agreement, cablevision has suspended its stock repurchase program

* Says cable net revenues for q1 2016 increased 2.0% to $1.480 billion

* Gained 19,000 high-speed data customers in quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Does not anticipate declaring or paying any dividends during pendency of acquisition

Cable video customers 2.6 million as of march 31, 2016 versus. 2.6 million as of dec. 31, 2015