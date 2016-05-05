May 5 Infrareit Inc :
* InfraREIT reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees capital expenditure range of $640 million to $740
million for period of 2016 through 2018
* Qtrly total lease revenue $33.7 million versus $29.4
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $36.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $170.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
