May 5 Zhaopin
* Announces Receipt Of Preliminary Non-Binding proposal
* Offer of us$17.75 in cash per american depositary share,
or us$8.875 per ordinary share
* Company expects that board will adopt various procedures
and protocols designed to evaluate proposal
* Zhaopin ltd says proposing buyer group intends to fund
consideration payable in transaction with a combination of
equity and/or debt capital
* Letter proposing to acquire all shares in zhaopin not
owned by proposing buyer group for $17.75 in cash per american
depositary share
