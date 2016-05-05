BRIEF-Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
May 5 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc. Reports Good First Quarter Results
* Quarterly dividend to common shareholders increased by 7%
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc qtrly reported eps of $0.96
* Quarterly dividend increased by $0.02 to $0.32 per common share
* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc sees fy 2016 earnings per common share target range of $4.20 to $4.60
* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.88 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.