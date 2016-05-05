May 5 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Hudson pacific properties reports strong first quarter
2016 financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items
* Q1 revenue rose 144.4 percent to $153.5 million
* Sees q1 2016 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items
* Increasing its full-year 2016 ffo guidance to range of
$1.68 to $1.76 per diluted share (excluding specified items)
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
