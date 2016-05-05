May 5 Engility Holdings Inc
* Engility reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $523 million versus i/b/e/s view $516.8 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says funded backlog was $824 million and total backlog was
$2.9 billion at quarter-end
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps $0.03 - $0.18
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $2.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 revenue $2.0 billion - $2.15 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $1.00 - $1.15
