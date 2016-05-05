May 5 Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Re/max holdings reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $42.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $43 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Sees q2 2016 revenue down 3.5 to 4.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy capital expenditures estimated to be between $3.5 to $4.0 million

* Sees fy revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.0% to 4.0% compared to 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28