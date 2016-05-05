BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
May 5 Alexander & Baldwin Inc
* Alexander & baldwin reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $108.8 million versus $150.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $137.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased noi by 7.2% to $22.4 million in quarter in commercial portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee