* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative
May 5 Cedar Realty Trust Inc
* Cedar Realty Trust reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.14
* Q1 FFO per share $0.09
* Sees updated 2016 nareit-defined ffo to a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per diluted share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised low end of its previously-announced 2016 operating ffo guidance to a range of $0.54 to $0.56 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 17 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 39 bids for 90.66 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee