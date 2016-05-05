May 5 Mcdermott International Inc

* Mcdermott reports first quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q1 revenue $729 million versus i/b/e/s view $700.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mcdermott international inc says as of march 31, 2016, company's backlog was $3.8 billion, compared to $4.2 billion at december 31, 2015

* As of march 31, 2016, company had bids outstanding and target projects of approximately $18.4 billion in projects