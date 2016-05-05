May 5 Mcdermott International Inc
* Mcdermott reports first quarter 2016 financial and
operational results
* Q1 revenue $729 million versus i/b/e/s view $700.7 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Mcdermott international inc says as of march 31, 2016,
company's backlog was $3.8 billion, compared to $4.2 billion at
december 31, 2015
* As of march 31, 2016, company had bids outstanding and
target projects of approximately $18.4 billion in projects
