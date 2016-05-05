May 5 Pegasystems Inc
* Pegasystems announces financial results for first quarter
of 2016
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $ 0.11
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $ 0.23
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $800 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $173.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.95
* Qtrly total revenue $178.9 million $153.9 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $780.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
