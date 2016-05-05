May 5 Mastercraft
* Reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 sales $57 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects organic growth to remain strong in fiscal 2016 q4
* Reiterates its expectations for mastercraft sales and unit
volume growth for fy 2016
* Sees fy 2016 gross margin and adjusted ebitda margin to
increase at least 200 basis points from fiscal year 2015
* Fy2016 revenue view $224.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)