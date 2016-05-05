May 5 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina pipeline corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.30, revenue view c$1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $394 million versus $375 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.23

* Increased monthly dividend by 4.9 percent from $0.1525 per common share per month to $0.16 per common share per month