May 5 Motorola Solutions Reports First

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to $0.88 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 5 to 7 percent

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms its full-year outlook for revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent compared to 2015

* Expects 2016 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share

* Gaap operating margin was 8.4 percent of sales in q1 of 2016, compared with 9.7 percent in q1 of 2015

* Q1 backlog ended at $8.3 billion, an increase of 43 percent, driven by airwave and managed & support services growth

* Q1 backlog ended at $8.3 billion, an increase of 43 percent, driven by airwave and managed & support services growth