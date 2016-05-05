May 5 Immersion Corp
* Immersion corporation reports first quarter 2016 results;
files second complaint against apple inc., at&t inc., and at&t
mobility llc with u.s. International trade commission and in
u.s. Federal district court
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $13.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $55 million to $65 million
* Filed a second complaint with itc against apple, at&t, and
at&t mobility llc
* Fy2016 revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Filed corresponding patent infringement complaint against
apple, at&t and at&t mobility in u.s. District court for
district of delaware
