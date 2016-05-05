May 5 Qlogic Corp
* Qlogic exceeds revenue and eps guidance for fourth quarter
of fiscal 2016
* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 to $0.27
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 revenue $119.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.8
million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Estimates q1 gaap earnings per share will be lower than
non-gaap earnings per share by $0.11 - $0.13 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $117.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)