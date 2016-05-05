May 5 News Corp
* News corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal
2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.93 billion
* Q3 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly digital-only subscribers at wall street journal grew
to 893,000, representing nearly 45% of base
* Excluding settlement charge, segment ebitda for news,
information services for three months ended march 31, 2016 would
have been $93 million
* "Building a strong digital platform on top of wsj print
circulation which today is double size of its nearest
competitor"
* Q3 news and information services revenue $1,231 million
versus $1,353 million
* Qtrly book publishing revenue $358 million versus $402
million
* News and information services segment ebitda for 3, 9
months ended march 31, 2016 includes a one-time pre-tax charge
of $280 million
* Company is on track to see improvements in q4
* At Dow Jones this quarter, digital accounted for more than
50% of total revenues for first time
