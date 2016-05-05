May 5 Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq and its proven cellulosic ethanol technology

* Aemetis will acquire all of Edeniq's outstanding shares in a stock plus cash merger transaction

* Cash portion of deal to be paid over next 5 years

* Upon completion of transaction, edeniq will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of aemetis

* Expects to issue one-two million shares, cash of up to $20 million in exchange for all of issued and outstanding shares of edeniq