May 5 Great Plains Energy Inc :

* Great Plains Energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.80

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirming its 2016 earnings guidance range of $1.65 to $1.80 per share.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Overall retail MWH sales were down 5.3 percent in q1 2016, compared to 2015 period with decrease driven by weather

* Unfavorable weather impact in q1 2016, when compared to normal, was approximately $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)