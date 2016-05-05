Fitch Assigns First-Time 'B-' Rating to Transportation Partners; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' to Transportation Partners Pte. Ltd. (TP) and an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)/RR4' to the company's proposed issuance of US dollar denominated senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The 'B-' IDR is supported by TP's re